CORRECTION - Morales' Party Fellows To Be Able To Provide Quorum For Power Transfer In Bolivia- Senator

Wed 13th November 2019 | 03:50 AM

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Lawmakers from Movement for Socialism (MAS), populist left-wing party of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, will be able to provide quorum, which is necessary for power transfer in Bolivia, Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez said on Tuesday.

"Lawmakers from MAS want to have a quorum, which is necessary for holding the meeting. We must come to a national agreement, they bear a great responsibility," Anez said.

The unrest in Bolivia erupted in the wake of the presidential election on October 20.

The electoral authorities said that Morales had secured a new term in the first round, while the opposition refused to recognize the results of the vote. Morales stepped down on Sunday after the national armed forces urged him to do so amid the ongoing protests.

Earlier in the day, Morales left for Mexico but said he would return soon "with more strength and energy." His aircraft has landed in Mexico City.

