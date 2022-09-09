Corrupt Ukrainian Officials Supply Black Market With Western Weapons - Nebenzia
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 01:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday that Ukrainian corrupt authorities supply Western weapons to the black market.
"Ukrainian corrupt officials have already established links or channels in order to supply the black market with Western-made weapons," Nebenzia said during the UNSC briefing on Ukraine and weapon supplies.