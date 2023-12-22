Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery gained 190 Yuan (about 26.78 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,425 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 724,483.0 lots with a turnover of 55.52 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

