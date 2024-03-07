Cotton Futures Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery gained 55 Yuan (about 7.75 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,065 yuan per tonne.
On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 264,538 lots with a turnover of 21.34 billion yuan.
As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
