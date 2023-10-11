Cotton futures close lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Cotton futures closed lower Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery lost 405 Yuan (about 56.42 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,955 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 702,015.0 lots with a turnover of 59.75 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.