Council of EU Increases Financial Assistance to Moldova to Total of $316 Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Council of the European Union has nearly doubled financial assistance to Moldova to a total of 295 million Euros ($316 million), the council said on Tuesday.

"The Council today decided to nearly double the amount of macro-financial assistance to Moldova which it had agreed to provide a year ago.

In April 2022, it had adopted legislation which enables the EU to help Moldova financially with 150 million. It increased this amount today by 145 million which means that a total of 295 million will be available to Moldova," the council said in a statement.