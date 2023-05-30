Council of EU Increases Financial Assistance to Moldova to Total of $316 Mln

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Council of the European Union has nearly doubled financial assistance to Moldova to a total of 295 million Euros ($316 million), the council said on Tuesday.

"The Council today decided to nearly double the amount of macro-financial assistance to Moldova which it had agreed to provide a year ago.

In April 2022, it had adopted legislation which enables the EU to help Moldova financially with ‚¬150 million. It increased this amount today by ‚¬145 million which means that a total of ‚¬295 million will be available to Moldova," the council said in a statement.