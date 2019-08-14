MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A court has issued an injunction order to remove demonstrators from Hong Kong International Airport after they were engaged with violent confrontations with police, local media reported on Wednesday.

The airport authority was granted the injunction by a judge late Tuesday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

Anti-government mass demonstrations in Hong Kong escalated on Tuesday when protesters staged a new sit-in at Hong Kong International Airport, prompting the cancellation of flights.

The government of Hong Kong slammed the actions of protesters at the airport which resulted in violence and attacks on police.

The protests in the financial hub began more than two months ago after the local legislature opened debates on a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. The city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has since declared the bill "dead." The protesters are demanding that it must be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against the protesters.