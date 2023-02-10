UrduPoint.com

Court Sentences Ex-Governor Furgal To 22 Years In Prison For Organizing Murders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Court Sentences Ex-Governor Furgal to 22 Years in Prison for Organizing Murders

KRASNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Moscow Regional Court sentenced former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergey Furgal to 22 years in a high-security prison for organizing murders, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday.

Furgal, who pleads not guilty, was detained on July 9, 2020, for organizing an assassination attempt on one businessman and the murders of two other entrepreneurs.

In early February 2023, the jury found Furgal guilty of the crimes and said that he does not deserve leniency.

"To sentence Furgal to 22 year of imprisonment in a maximum-security prison," the judge said.

The accomplices of the former governor ” Marat Kadyrov, Andrey Karpov and Andrey Paley ” also received prison sentences of 9.5 years, 17 years and 21 years, respectively.

Furgal's attorneys will appeal the 22-year sentence.

