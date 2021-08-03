COVID-19 Deaths in US Increased More Than 25% Over Previous 7-Day Period - CDC Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States has increased by more than 25 percent over the previous seven-day period, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday.

"Seven-day average daily deaths have also increased to 300 per day, an increase of more than 25 percent from the previous seven-day period," Walensky said during a COVID-19 response team press conference.