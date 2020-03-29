UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Patient Dies In Russia's Pskov Region - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) A patient with COVID-19 died in Russia's northwestern Pskov Region, the regional operational headquarters monitoring the coronavirus situation said on Sunday, adding that the patient had serious underlying health conditions.

"The head physician, Alexei Vasiliev, reported that a patient died a few hours ago from coronavirus. This is the first case of death in the region from this disease. The patient had severe lung diseases," the operational headquarters said.

More Stories From World

