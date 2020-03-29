ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) A patient with COVID-19 died in Russia's northwestern Pskov Region, the regional operational headquarters monitoring the coronavirus situation said on Sunday, adding that the patient had serious underlying health conditions.

"The head physician, Alexei Vasiliev, reported that a patient died a few hours ago from coronavirus. This is the first case of death in the region from this disease. The patient had severe lung diseases," the operational headquarters said.