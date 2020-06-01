COVID-19 Tally in Singapore Exceeds 35,000 Ahead of Lockdown Removal - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore has increased by 408 to 35,292, a downward trend compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Monday, as the country prepares to start lifting its lockdown

On Sunday, the daily increase was 518.

"As of 1 June 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 408 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, all of whom are Work Pass holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Based on our investigations so far, there are no cases in the community," the ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Singapore will begin the first phase of lifting its shutdown, which will be followed by the next one after a review by the government in mid-June.