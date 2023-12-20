Open Menu

Creative Design Competition Celebrates Silk Road Culture In Xi 'an, China

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Creative design competition celebrates Silk Road Culture in Xi 'an, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The first "Silk Road Culture Story" Creative Design Competition concluded with a grand award ceremony and an opening ceremony of the winning works exhibition at Xi 'an Art Museum, Shaanxi last week and will last to the end of this month.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi said in a video message that as early as 2,000 years ago, the Silk Road built a bridge of friendship between Pakistan and China, two ancient civilizations.

"This competition showcases the unique culture and customs of each country, and promotes mutual understanding through wonderful works, which plays a positive role in promoting people-to-people exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative," he added.

The exhibition of the winning works not only displayed the outstanding Silk Road creative works of this competition, but also presented intangible cultural heritage works, Dunhuang cultural creation, and exquisite artworks from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Iran and other countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The exhibition reflects the time-honored and diverse culture of the Silk Road, as well as the innovation and integration of modern design.

Jiang Wei, Consul General of China in Almaty, Kazakhstan, noted that the competition is another vivid practice of friendly people-to-people exchanges between countries along the Belt and Road, and each work embodies the wisdom and creativity of the author and realizes the enhancement of friendship and inheritance of friendship through cultural and artistic exchanges.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran China Road Dunhuang Almaty Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Nepal From Silk Road

Recent Stories

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

39 minutes ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

43 minutes ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

12 hours ago
Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

12 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

12 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

12 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

12 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

12 hours ago
 National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

12 hours ago

More Stories From World