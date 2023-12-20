Creative design competition celebrates Silk Road Culture in Xi 'an, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The first "Silk Road Culture Story" Creative Design Competition concluded with a grand award ceremony and an opening ceremony of the winning works exhibition at Xi 'an Art Museum, Shaanxi last week and will last to the end of this month.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi said in a video message that as early as 2,000 years ago, the Silk Road built a bridge of friendship between Pakistan and China, two ancient civilizations.

"This competition showcases the unique culture and customs of each country, and promotes mutual understanding through wonderful works, which plays a positive role in promoting people-to-people exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative," he added.

The exhibition of the winning works not only displayed the outstanding Silk Road creative works of this competition, but also presented intangible cultural heritage works, Dunhuang cultural creation, and exquisite artworks from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Iran and other countries, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The exhibition reflects the time-honored and diverse culture of the Silk Road, as well as the innovation and integration of modern design.

Jiang Wei, Consul General of China in Almaty, Kazakhstan, noted that the competition is another vivid practice of friendly people-to-people exchanges between countries along the Belt and Road, and each work embodies the wisdom and creativity of the author and realizes the enhancement of friendship and inheritance of friendship through cultural and artistic exchanges.

