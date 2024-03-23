Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of Bangladesh's first innings on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Saturday:

Sri Lanka first innings 280 all out in 68 overs (D. de Silva 102, K. Mendis 102; K. Ahmed 3-72, N. Rana 3-87)

Bangladesh first innings (overnight 32-3)

M. Hasan Joy c de Silva b Kumara 12

Z. Hasan lbw b Fernando 9

N. Hossain lbw b Fernando 5

M. Haque c Kamindu b Rajitha 5

T. islam c Mendis b Rajitha 47

S. Hossain c de Silva b Kumara 18

L. Das b Kumara 25

M. Hasan Miraz c Madushka b Rajitha 11

S.

Islam c&b Fernando 15

K. Ahmed c Mendis b Fernando 22

N. Rana not out 0

Extras (b9, lb7, nb2, w1) 19

Total (all out; 51.3 overs) 188

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Zakir), 2-17 (Najmul), 3-31 (Mominul), 4-53 (Mahmudul), 5-83 (Shahadat), 6-124 (Liton), 7-140 (Taijul), 8-147 (Mehidy), 9-187 (Shoriful), 10-188 (Khaled)

Bowling: V. Fernando 15.3-2-48-4 (nb1, w1), K. Rajitha 16-3-56-3 (nb1), L. Kumara 12-1-31-3, P. Jayasuriya 7-1-33-0, D. de Silva 1-0-4-0

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Sri Lanka Sylhet Richard Illingworth Rod Tucker Chris Gaffaney Jeff Crowe TV All P

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

1 hour ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

2 hours ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

16 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

16 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

16 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

16 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

16 hours ago

More Stories From World