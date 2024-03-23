Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of Bangladesh's first innings on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Sylhet International cricket Stadium on Saturday:
Sri Lanka first innings 280 all out in 68 overs (D. de Silva 102, K. Mendis 102; K. Ahmed 3-72, N. Rana 3-87)
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 32-3)
M. Hasan Joy c de Silva b Kumara 12
Z. Hasan lbw b Fernando 9
N. Hossain lbw b Fernando 5
M. Haque c Kamindu b Rajitha 5
T. islam c Mendis b Rajitha 47
S. Hossain c de Silva b Kumara 18
L. Das b Kumara 25
M. Hasan Miraz c Madushka b Rajitha 11
S.
Islam c&b Fernando 15
K. Ahmed c Mendis b Fernando 22
N. Rana not out 0
Extras (b9, lb7, nb2, w1) 19
Total (all out; 51.3 overs) 188
Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Zakir), 2-17 (Najmul), 3-31 (Mominul), 4-53 (Mahmudul), 5-83 (Shahadat), 6-124 (Liton), 7-140 (Taijul), 8-147 (Mehidy), 9-187 (Shoriful), 10-188 (Khaled)
Bowling: V. Fernando 15.3-2-48-4 (nb1, w1), K. Rajitha 16-3-56-3 (nb1), L. Kumara 12-1-31-3, P. Jayasuriya 7-1-33-0, D. de Silva 1-0-4-0
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
