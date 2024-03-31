Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday:

Sri Lanka first innings (314-4 overnight)

N. Madushka run out 57

D. Karunaratne b Hasan 86

Kusal Mendis c Mehidy b Shakib 93

A. Mathews c Mehidy b Hasan 23

D.Chandimal c Liton b Shakib 59

D. de Silva lbw b Khaled 70

Kamindu Mendis not out 92

P. Jayasuriya lbw b Shakib 28

V. Fernando run out 11

L. Kumara b Mehidy 6

A. Fernando run out 0

Extras (b4, lb2) 6

Total: (all out; 159 overs) 531

Fall of wickets: 1-96 (Madushka), 2-210 (Karunaratne), 3-263 (Kusal), 4-289 (Mathews), 5-375 (Chandimal), 6-411 (de Silva), 7-476 (Jayasuriya), 8-497 (Vishwa), 9-518 (Kumara), 10-531 (Asitha)

Bowling: Khaled 20-2-71-1, Hasan 24-5-92-2, Shakib 37-5-110-3, Mehidy 46-7-146-1, Taijul 32-6-106-0

Bangladesh first innings

M.

Joy b Kumara 21

Z.Hasan not out 28

T. islam not out 0

Extras (b4, lb1, w1) 6

Total (one wicket; 15 overs) 55

To bat: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud,

Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Mahmudul)

Bowling: Vishwa 3-1-12-0, Asitha 4-0-21-0 (w1), Lahiru 4-3-4-1, Jayasuriya 4-1-13-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZ)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

