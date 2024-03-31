Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Second Test Scoreboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday:
Sri Lanka first innings (314-4 overnight)
N. Madushka run out 57
D. Karunaratne b Hasan 86
Kusal Mendis c Mehidy b Shakib 93
A. Mathews c Mehidy b Hasan 23
D.Chandimal c Liton b Shakib 59
D. de Silva lbw b Khaled 70
Kamindu Mendis not out 92
P. Jayasuriya lbw b Shakib 28
V. Fernando run out 11
L. Kumara b Mehidy 6
A. Fernando run out 0
Extras (b4, lb2) 6
Total: (all out; 159 overs) 531
Fall of wickets: 1-96 (Madushka), 2-210 (Karunaratne), 3-263 (Kusal), 4-289 (Mathews), 5-375 (Chandimal), 6-411 (de Silva), 7-476 (Jayasuriya), 8-497 (Vishwa), 9-518 (Kumara), 10-531 (Asitha)
Bowling: Khaled 20-2-71-1, Hasan 24-5-92-2, Shakib 37-5-110-3, Mehidy 46-7-146-1, Taijul 32-6-106-0
Bangladesh first innings
M.
Joy b Kumara 21
Z.Hasan not out 28
T. islam not out 0
Extras (b4, lb1, w1) 6
Total (one wicket; 15 overs) 55
To bat: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud,
Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Mahmudul)
Bowling: Vishwa 3-1-12-0, Asitha 4-0-21-0 (w1), Lahiru 4-3-4-1, Jayasuriya 4-1-13-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZ)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)
afp
