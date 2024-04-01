Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of Bangladesh's first innings in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday:

Sri Lanka first innings 531 (Kusal Mendis 93, Kamindu Mendis 92 not out, D. Karunaratne 86, D. de Silva 70, D. Chandimal 59, N. Madushka 57; S. Al Hasan 3-110)

Bangladesh first innings (55-1 overnight)

M. Hasan Joy b Kumara 21

Z. Hasan b V. Fernando 54

T. islam b V. Fernando 22

N. Shanto c Karunaratne b Jayasuriya 1

M. Haque lbw b A. Fernando 33

S. Al Hasan lbw A. Fernando 15

L. Das c Kusal b A. Fernando 4

S. Hossain c Kamindu b Kumara 8

M.

Miraz lbw b Jayasuriya 7

K. Ahmed b A. Fernando 1

H. Mahmud not out 2

Extras (b4, lb4, nb1, w1) 10

Total (all out; 68.4 overs) 178

Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Mahmudul), 2-96 (Zakir), 3-101 (Najmul), 4-105 (Taijul), 5-126 (Shakib), 6-130 (Liton), 7-148 (Shahadat), 8-165 (Mehidy), 9-175 (Mominul), 10-178 (Khaled)

Bowling: V. Fernando 16-5-38-2, A. Fernando 10.4-1-34-4 (w1), Lahiru 11-5-19-2, Jayasuriya 24-4-65-2 (nb1), De Silva 7-2-14-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZ)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

afp