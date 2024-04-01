Cricket: Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Second Test Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday:
Sri Lanka first innings 531 (Kusal Mendis 93, Kamindu Mendis 92 not out, D. Karunaratne 86, D. de Silva 70, D. Chandimal 59, N. Madushka 57; S. Al Hasan 3-110)
Bangladesh first innings (55-1 overnight)
M. Hasan Joy b Kumara 21
Z. Hasan b V. Fernando 54
T. islam b V. Fernando 22
N. Shanto c Karunaratne b Jayasuriya 1
M. Haque lbw b A. Fernando 33
S. Al Hasan lbw A. Fernando 15
L. Das c Kusal b A. Fernando 4
S. Hossain c Kamindu b Kumara 8
M. Miraz lbw b Jayasuriya 7
K. Ahmed b A. Fernando 1
H. Mahmud not out 2
Extras (b4, lb4, nb1, w1) 10
Total (all out; 68.4 overs) 178
Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Mahmudul), 2-96 (Zakir), 3-101 (Najmul), 4-105 (Taijul), 5-126 (Shakib), 6-130 (Liton), 7-148 (Shahadat), 8-165 (Mehidy), 9-175 (Mominul), 10-178 (Khaled)
Bowling: V.
Fernando 16-5-38-2, A. Fernando 10.4-1-34-4 (w1), Lahiru 11-5-19-2, Jayasuriya 24-4-65-2 (nb1), De Silva 7-2-14-0
Sri Lanka second innings
D. Karunaratne b Hasan 4
N. Madushka c Mehidy b Hasan 34
Kusal Mendis b Khaled 2
A. Mathews not out 39
D. Chandimal c Shahadat b Hasan 9
D. de Silva c Liton b Hasan 1
Kamindu Mendis c Liton b Khaled 9
P.Jayasuriya not out 3
Extras (lb1) 1
Total (six wickets; 25 overs) 102
To bat: A. Fernando, L. Kumara, V. Fernando
Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Karunaratne), 2-15 (Kusal), 3-60 (Madushka), 4-72 (Chandimal), 5-78 (Dhananjaya), 6-89 (Kamindu)
Bowling: Khaled 9-2-29-2, Hasan 11-1-51-4, Shakib 4-0-20, Taijul 1-0-1-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZ)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
China's overcapacity an opportunity for Global South: Scholar7 minutes ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 32,84527 minutes ago
-
Istanbul's ambitious mayor deals a new blow to Erdogan57 minutes ago
-
Top lessons from Turkey's shock election result1 hour ago
-
Fernando takes four as Sri Lanka bowl out Bangladesh for 1781 hour ago
-
Search for 13 trapped miners in Russian Far East called off2 hours ago
-
Germany gives controversial green light to cannabis2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
October 7 survivor is star of Israel's amputee football team2 hours ago
-
France wants 'clear message' from China to Russia over Ukraine war2 hours ago
-
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital devastated in two-week battle3 hours ago
-
Central Tokyo logs record-high temperature for March3 hours ago