Cricket: England V South Africa World Cup Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday:

South Africa

Q. de Kock c Buttler b Topley 4

R. Hendricks b Rashid 85

R. van der Dussen c Bairstow b Rashid 60

A. Markram c Bairstow b Topley 42

H. Klaasen b Atkinson 109

D. Miller c Stokes b Topley 5

M. Jansen not out 75

G. Coetzee c sub (Livingstone) b Atkinson 3

K. Maharaj not out 1

Extras (b2, lb3, nb1, w9) 15

Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 399

Did not bat: K Rabada, L Ngidi

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (De Kock), 2-125 (Van der Dussen), 3-164 (Hendricks), 4-233 (Markram), 5-243 (Miller), 6-394 (Klaasen), 7-398 (Coetzee)

Bowling: Topley 8.5-0-88-3 (4w); Willey 9-1-61-0 (1nb, 3w); Root 6.1-0-48-0; Atkinson 9-0-60-2 (1w); Wood 7-0-76-0 (1w); Rashid 10-0-61-2

England

J. Bairstow c Van der Dussen b Ngidi 10

D.

Malan c De Kock b Jansen 6

J. Root c Miller b Jansen 2

B. Stokes c and b Rabada 5

H. Brook lbw b Coetzee 17

J. Buttler c De Kock b Coetzee 15

D. Willey c Rabada b Ngidi 12

A. Rashid c Hendricks b Coetzee 10

G. Atkinson b Maharaj 35

M. Wood not out 43

R. Topley absent hurt -

Extras (b9, nb1, w5) 15

Total (9 wkts, 22 overs) 170

Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Bairstow), 2-23 (Root), 3-24 (Malan), 4-38 (Stokes), 5-67 (Buttler), 6-68 (Brook), 7-84 (Rashid), 8-100 (Willey), 9-170 (Atkinson)

Bowling: Ngidi 5-1-26-2 (3w); Jansen 5-0-35-2 (1w); Rabada 6-1-38-1 (1nb); Coetzee 4-0-35-3 (1w); Maharaj 2-0-27-1

result: South Africa won by 229 runs

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

