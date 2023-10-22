Cricket: England V South Africa World Cup Scoreboard
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM
Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday:
South Africa
Q. de Kock c Buttler b Topley 4
R. Hendricks b Rashid 85
R. van der Dussen c Bairstow b Rashid 60
A. Markram c Bairstow b Topley 42
H. Klaasen b Atkinson 109
D. Miller c Stokes b Topley 5
M. Jansen not out 75
G. Coetzee c sub (Livingstone) b Atkinson 3
K. Maharaj not out 1
Extras (b2, lb3, nb1, w9) 15
Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 399
Did not bat: K Rabada, L Ngidi
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (De Kock), 2-125 (Van der Dussen), 3-164 (Hendricks), 4-233 (Markram), 5-243 (Miller), 6-394 (Klaasen), 7-398 (Coetzee)
Bowling: Topley 8.5-0-88-3 (4w); Willey 9-1-61-0 (1nb, 3w); Root 6.1-0-48-0; Atkinson 9-0-60-2 (1w); Wood 7-0-76-0 (1w); Rashid 10-0-61-2
England
J. Bairstow c Van der Dussen b Ngidi 10
D.
Malan c De Kock b Jansen 6
J. Root c Miller b Jansen 2
B. Stokes c and b Rabada 5
H. Brook lbw b Coetzee 17
J. Buttler c De Kock b Coetzee 15
D. Willey c Rabada b Ngidi 12
A. Rashid c Hendricks b Coetzee 10
G. Atkinson b Maharaj 35
M. Wood not out 43
R. Topley absent hurt -
Extras (b9, nb1, w5) 15
Total (9 wkts, 22 overs) 170
Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Bairstow), 2-23 (Root), 3-24 (Malan), 4-38 (Stokes), 5-67 (Buttler), 6-68 (Brook), 7-84 (Rashid), 8-100 (Willey), 9-170 (Atkinson)
Bowling: Ngidi 5-1-26-2 (3w); Jansen 5-0-35-2 (1w); Rabada 6-1-38-1 (1nb); Coetzee 4-0-35-3 (1w); Maharaj 2-0-27-1
result: South Africa won by 229 runs
Toss: England
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Nitin Menon (IND)
tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)