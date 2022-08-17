Crimea attacks: Ukraine puts pressure on lost territory

(@FahadShabbir)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Two massive attacks on Russian bases in Crimea far from the frontline in recent days have given Ukraine a boost -- eight years after Russia's humiliating takeover of the strategic peninsula.

Russia's defence ministry said a series of explosions at an ammunitions storage facility near the village of Dzhankoi on Tuesday, which also damaged a railway line, were an act of "sabotage".

There was no public claim of responsibility by Ukrainian authorities, but presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak called it "demilitarisation in action" -- using the same terminology employed by Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

The blasts came exactly a week after an attack on an air base which a senior Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity described as a "well-prepared, special partisan job".

Analyst Oliver Alexander said the explosions, which he believes might have been caused by ballistic missiles, were hitting morale on the Russian side and lifting it on the Ukrainian side.