KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) A criminal leader from Ukraine's Sumy Region, Denis Sokur, was appointed the head of the Azov neo-Nazi battalion's regional unit, a Russian law enforcement source told Sputnik.

Earlier, one of the former Azov commanders, Maxim Zhorin, said that new units had been formed in Kharkiv and Sumy to replace Azov, which capitulated in Mariupol.

"The Azov-Sumy unit is being formed from among local radicals under the auspices of the National Corps, the political wing of Azov, banned in Russia. It is led by Denis Sokur, the leader of the local cell of the National Corps," the source said.