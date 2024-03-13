Crude futures settle lower

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Oil prices inched down on Tuesday.

The West Texas Intermediate for April delivery dropped 37 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at 77.56 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for May delivery decreased 29 cents, or 0.35 percent, to settle at 81.92 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.