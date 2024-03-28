Crypto Fraudster Bankman-Fried Faces Sentencing
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Disgraced cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried is set to be sentenced Thursday following his conviction in one of the biggest financial fraud cases in history.
US prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 40-50 years after a New York jury found Bankman-Fried, known by his initials SBF, guilty in November following a five-week trial that probed the one-time high roller's spectacular fall.
Calling Bankman-Fried's seven-count conviction reflective of the defendant's "unmatched greed and hubris," the government's sentencing request argues for significant jail time in light of fraud it estimates at more than $10 billion.
Moreover, a lengthy sentence is necessary to "protect the public," argued US Attorney Damian Williams, who characterized Bankman-Fried as an "adept" spin doctor capable of additional malfeasance.
If quickly freed, "it is realistic that he will settle on a narrative, lean into it, and convince other people to part with their money based on lies and the promise of false hope," Williams said in a 113-page legal filing, accompanied by testimonials from dozens of victims.
Calling the government's proposed sentence "barbaric," Bankman-Fried's attorneys depicted their client as a diligent young man motivated by philanthropy who got in over his head.
Their portrayal is similar to the one SBF's defense presented at trial -- which was quickly rejected by jurors after just five hours of deliberation.
Bankman-Fried, 32, should serve about six years in prison, a sentence "that returns Sam promptly to a productive role in society," said attorneys led by Marc Mukasey.
The final sentence will be meted out by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. Bankman-Fried will be given an opportunity to address the court prior to sentencing.
