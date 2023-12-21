Open Menu

(CSAIL, NUST) Sign MoA To Establish Comprehensive Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited (CSAIL) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to establish a comprehensive cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited (CSAIL) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to establish a comprehensive cooperation.

The inauguration ceremony for the internship base for university students held at the Karot project camp. Karot Hydropower Station has officially become the first internship base of NUST, featuring Chinese technology and training methods.

This development creates opportunities for joint training of China-Pakistan versatile talents. The MoA was signed during Dr. Adeel Waqas's first visit to the Karot project.

Dr. Waqas, the principal of the university's Center for Advanced Studies in Energy, along with 28 members of his team, visited the Karot project site and received a comprehensive briefing on the spillway, power plant, dam, and power generation process, CEN reported.

Wang Minsheng, CEO of CSAIL, provided a comprehensive introduction to the Karot project, Three Gorges International and the main business of China Three Gorges Corporation.

The two sides signed this MoA after thorough communication in the early stage. They plan to establish internship projects for college students in relevant majors in batches starting from 2024. Additionally, they aim to collaborate on scientific research and innovation in the field of energy.

