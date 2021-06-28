CSTO to Assist Tajikistan if Required Amid Tense Situation on Afghan Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will provide Tajikistan with all the necessary assistance if required in connection with the situation on the border with Afghanistan, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Tajikistan will be provided with all the necessary assistance from the CSTO which will be requested, as envisioned by the Collective Security Treaty and the CSTO Charter: it can be political and military assistance," Zainetdinov said.

The spokesman also said that CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas plans to visit Tajikistan in the near future to discuss the situation.

In addition, Zainetdinov mentioned that Dushanbe informed the CSTO on Monday about the situation in Afghanistan near its border.

"The Tajik side informed the CSTO leadership in detail about the current situation today," the spokesman said.