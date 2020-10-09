Cuban Authorities to Partially Reopen Country for International Tourism - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Cuban authorities have decided to partially reopen the country for the international tourism after seven months of the coronavirus-linked lockdown, media reported.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said that the lockdown would be eased starting from Monday, the Prensa Latina news agency reported on late Thursday.

Starting from Monday, foreign tourists will be allowed to visit all parts of the country, except the capital of Havana, as well as the provinces of Ciego de Avila and Sancti Spiritus, where the restrictions will remain unchanged.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 36.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.06 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Cuba has registered 5,917 coronavirus cases so far, with 123 fatalities.