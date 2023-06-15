MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Culiacan International Airport in the Mexican state of Sinaloa suspended operations on Wednesday due to the continued protests of farmers, who have been blocking the airport's premises and access roads for two days, the airport's press office said.

"Operations have been suspended pending the arrival of officials for a dialogue with the producers. Contact your air carrier for any information about your flight. We recommend that you do not go to the airport unless necessary," the airport said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a group of several thousand farmers started a protest in Culiacan, demanding that purchasing prices of wheat and corn be raised.

Police prevented most of the protesters from entering the airport's terminal, but more than a hundred stayed there all night until new groups joined them on Wednesday. They are now refusing to leave the terminal and continuing the strike pending negotiations with government officials.

Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya invited the protesters to dialogue at the government palace and called for the unblocking of the airport. Rocha said farmers should exert pressure regarding purchasing prices on large buyers and manufacturers.