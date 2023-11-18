Cummins urges Australia to 'embrace' India crowd challenge in World Cup final

(@FahadShabbir)

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Australia captain Pat Cummins has urged his side to "embrace" the challenge of facing a hostile crowd when they play in-form hosts India in Sunday's World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

A capacity crowd of around 130,000 is expected to roar on India.

The hosts are bidding for a third World Cup title and second on home soil after their 2011 triumph.

But five-time champions Australia are a team full of big-match performers who also know what it's like to play in cricket-crazy India from their time in the Indian Premier League.

"I think you've got to embrace it, the crowd's obviously going to be very one-sided," Cummins told a pre-match news conference on Saturday.

"But also in sport, there's nothing more satisfying (as an opposition player) than hearing a big crowd go silent and that's the aim for us tomorrow."

The 30-year-old fast bowler added: "You've just got to embrace every part of it, every part of a final -- you know in the lead-up there's going to be noise and more people and interest and you just can't get overwhelmed.