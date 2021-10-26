UrduPoint.com

Current Energy Crisis In Europe Should Push EU To Clean Transition - Commissioner

The European Union should use the ongoing hike in energy prices as a driving force toward a transition to renewable sources of energy, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Tuesday

"There is no denying that the current market situation puts Europe under pressure, but as is always the case, we should use this challenge to make our energy union more resilient, more competitive and more independent (from fossil fuels)," Simson said at a press conference after the EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council in Brussels.

The European Union has seen a spike in natural gas prices over the past few months, driven by growing energy demand during a post-lockdown economic recovery and limited supply.

The peak price of gas futures in Europe reached $1,937 per 1,000 cubic meters on October 6, and thereafter began to fall, but has recently remained steady at $1,000.

