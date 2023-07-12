Open Menu

Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls On UN Chief To Resume Talks On Cyprus Settlement

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Cypriot Foreign Minister Calls on UN Chief to Resume Talks on Cyprus Settlement

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos has held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called for the immediate resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus settlement and the appointment of a special envoy, the Cypriot Press and Information Office reported on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos has held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called for the immediate resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus settlement and the appointment of a special envoy, the Cypriot Press and Information Office reported on Wednesday.

"The foreign minister mentioned the urgent need to resume the UN-brokered negotiations and the importance of appointing an envoy on the Cyprus issue. He stressed the catalytic role which a more active participation of the European Union could play in all efforts," the office said in a statement.

Kombos held a meeting with Guterres on Tuesday and informed the UN chief about the initiative of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to resume negotiations on the Cyprus issue, the document read. Kombos assured Guterres of Nicosia's readiness to resolve the issue based on the principles of a bi-zonal, bicommunal federation and political equality, the statement added.

Kombos added that any attempt to create a fait accompli would have "very negative consequences" for the prospects of resuming negotiations on the matter, according to the office.

The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it to support the Turkish Cypriots. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was unilaterally declared in 1983 and is diplomatically recognized only by Ankara.

Tensions around the island escalated again on June 12, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first overseas trip to the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus after his reelection in late May. The Cypriot Foreign Ministry condemned Erdogan's visit, saying that it was a "blatant violation of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council."

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey European Union Visit Nicosia Ankara Cyprus Tayyip Erdogan May June All

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

3 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and orde ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

5 minutes ago
 Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in P ..

Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in Paris - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

5 minutes ago
 Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan distric ..

Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan district

5 minutes ago
Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather di ..

Measures to protect cotton during harsh weather discussed in meeting

5 minutes ago
 Befitting arrangements being made for Muharram in ..

Befitting arrangements being made for Muharram in District South

5 minutes ago
 Israel has no right to meddle in Pakistan's intern ..

Israel has no right to meddle in Pakistan's internal affairs: Hafiz Muhammad Tah ..

22 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Security Inseparable From Euro-Atlantic ..

Ukraine's Security Inseparable From Euro-Atlantic Security - G7 Declaration

5 minutes ago
 Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Turns Away From Russian ..

Norwegian Patrol Aircraft Turns Away From Russian Border After MiG-31 Approaches ..

5 minutes ago
 National Programme for Artificial Intelligence lau ..

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence launches fifth edition of UAE AI ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World