Czech Prime Minister Urges Rome to Ban Italians From Traveling Abroad Amid COVID-19

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis during his televised address on Sunday urged the Italian authorities to ban its citizens from traveling abroad to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Europe.

"European countries cannot ban the entry of Italian citizens within the Schengen area. The only possible way is to have the Italian prime minister call on his fellow citizens to refrain from traveling to other countries of the European Union. We do not know whether the coronavirus infection will be limited to those 16 million people who are now under quarantine [in northern Italy]," Babis said.

The prime minister added that about 16,000 Czech nationals, who are currently in Italy, should return to their homeland as soon as possible.

Since Saturday, the Czech Republic has been implementing a special government decree, under which any Czech national or long-term resident returning from Italy should be put under a 14-day quarantine. Those who breach the decree will have to pay up to $130,000 fine. International road, train and air traffic staff are an exception to the mandatory quarantine.