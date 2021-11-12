UrduPoint.com

Damascus, Moscow Will Soon Start Talks On Producing Sputnik V In Syria - Syrian Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 05:30 AM

Damascus, Moscow Will Soon Start Talks on Producing Sputnik V in Syria - Syrian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Damascus and Moscow will start in the upcoming days the talks on launching the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Syria, Syrian Industry Minister Ziad Sabbagh told Sputnik.

"Within the next two days, Russia and Syria will hold talks on the start of producing the Russian vaccine in Syria. The proposal came from the Russian side," Sabbagh said.

The minister noted that the countries planned to create a joint commission to settle organization issues.

"The Russian vaccine has showed efficiency during its use in Syria," the minister added.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

4 hours ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

4 hours ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

4 hours ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.