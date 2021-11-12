Damascus, Moscow Will Soon Start Talks on Producing Sputnik V in Syria - Syrian Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Damascus and Moscow will start in the upcoming days the talks on launching the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Syria, Syrian Industry Minister Ziad Sabbagh told Sputnik.

"Within the next two days, Russia and Syria will hold talks on the start of producing the Russian vaccine in Syria. The proposal came from the Russian side," Sabbagh said.

The minister noted that the countries planned to create a joint commission to settle organization issues.

"The Russian vaccine has showed efficiency during its use in Syria," the minister added.