Danish Company Fined $4.5Mln for Selling Jet Fuel to Syria - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) A Danish court fined global bunker fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering 30 million Danish krones (about $4.56 million) over supplying jet fuel to Syria in violation of the European Union ban, Danish media reported on Tuesday.

A court in the Danish city of Odense found Dan-Bunkering and its parent company, Bunker Holding, guilty of selling 172,000 tons of jet fuel to Syria despite being banned under the EU sanctions package, according to the government-owned TV-2 broadcaster.

The court believes Dan-Bunkering sold 648 million krones worth of fuel over 33 transactions, TV-2 news reported.

The company was fined "millions of krones" and the company's director received a four-month suspended prison sentence, according to the report.

Bunker Holding, in turn, will have to pay four million krones for participating in eight transactions. In addition, the court has ordered the confiscation of 15.6 million krones of the companies' profits.

Throughout the decade-long Syrian conflict, Western countries and their allies have accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against the country's civilian population and imposed sanctions on a number of different sectors of Syrian economy.