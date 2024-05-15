Pakistan Wins Bronze Medal In Poomsae Event Of Asian Taekwondo Championship
In a superb display of talent and athleticism, Pakistan Poomsae team Wednesday won a bronze medal in the over 30 event category of the Poomsae event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship
The national players comprising Shehbaz Ahmed, Mudassar Hussain and Muhammad Mumtaz reached the victory stand by showing excellent performances, said a news release.
Iran won the gold medal with 8.182 points, Vietnam won the silver medal with 7.630, whereas Chinese Taipei & Pakistan got bronze medal with 7.583 and 7.533 points. Saudi Arabia was fifth with 7.299 points and the Indian team finished at sixth position with 6.
349 points.
Master Seongoh Choi, the poomsae coach of the Pakistan national team, while appreciating the performance of the national athletes, said that our players have made a place on the victory stand by using their full potential against their competitors. Good results are expected in further competitions, he added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President, Colonel (Retd.) Raja Wasim Ahmed, CEO Omar Saeed and Secretary General Murtaza Bangash congratulated the medal winners for their outstanding performance and winning a medal for the nation.
