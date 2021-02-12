Date, Format of Putin-Macron Talks Remain Uncertain - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The date and format of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, remain uncertain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy told Sputnik earlier that Paris and Moscow were discussing Macron's potential visit.

"No, there are no exact estimations regarding the format and the date. We have not agreed on this yet," Peskov told reporters.