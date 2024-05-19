Deadly Bombs Hit Gaza As US Security Envoy Visits Israel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) An Israeli strike in Gaza killed 31 people Sunday, the Palestinian civil defence agency said, as US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was visiting for talks on the brutal conflict and post-war scenarios.
Army troops have moved in on Gaza's crowded far-southern city of Rafah, which they describe as the last Hamas stronghold and where the UN says 800,000 civilians have been newly displaced by the fighting.
But Israel has also fought and bombed resurgent Hamas forces in northern and central areas of Gaza previously considered to be under army control, sparking US warnings that the military could become mired in a lengthy counterinsurgency campaign.
In the latest aerial bombardment overnight, Gaza's civil defence agency said that a strike had killed 31 people and wounded 20 more in a family house in the central Nuseirat refugee camp.
The wounded included several children and rescuers were searching the rubble for missing people, said the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, while the Israeli army said it was checking the reports.
On Saturday, Palestinian relatives wailed with grief as victims including an infant were rushed to Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Beit Lahia, following Israeli strikes and heavy clashes in Jabalia.
Abu Nabil, a Jabalia resident, said "tanks and bulldozers approached our homes, forcing us to leave, after they struck a neighbouring house, injuring us.
"I call upon all free people in the world, to anyone with a shred of humanity... there are massacres happening here. Children are being torn to pieces. What's the fault of these children and women?"
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From World
-
French forces look to open route to New Caledonia's restive capital10 minutes ago
-
'Can't leave': 10 years on, thousands forgotten in Syria desert camp10 minutes ago
-
Slovak PM's life no longer in danger after shooting: minister10 minutes ago
-
Campana's late stunner gives Miami victory over D.C.11 minutes ago
-
Shelling kills four in Kharkiv region: governor41 minutes ago
-
France mounts 'major operation' to open route to New Caledonia's restive capital41 minutes ago
-
Irish PM hails 'trailblazer' O'Reilly after rugby great dies aged 8851 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital says 20 killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat2 hours ago
-
Deadly Israeli attacks have forced nearly half of Rafah's population to flee: UN2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores3 hours ago
-
'Unhinged,' 'crooked': Trump and Biden trade campaign trail barbs3 hours ago
-
Blue Origin flies thrill seekers to space after two year hiatus3 hours ago