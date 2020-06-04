Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by Record 1,092 to 11,729 People - Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by record 1,092 to 11,729 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 3,912 to 101,238 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 3,891 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 470 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 383,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.