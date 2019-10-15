UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Ecuador Protests Rises, Almost 1,200 Detained - Ombudsman's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The number of people who died as a result of anti-government protests in Ecuador has gone up to eight with almost 1,200 having been detained, the ombudsman's office has announced.

"1192 people detained, 8 people dead, 1340 people wounded," Ecuador's ombudsman's office said in a Monday release on its official Twitter page.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno has accused supporters of his predecessor, Rafael Correa, of fueling protests that have been ongoing since the start of this month.

An Ecuadorian lawmaker told Sputnik on Monday that the left wing of the country's parliament was exploring the possibility of impeaching the government for reprisals during protests and the alleged persecution of former president Rafael Correa's supporters.

Earlier on Monday, Moreno said on Twitter that the decree on cutting fuel subsidies, which was one of the major reasons behind the protests, was going to be called back.

UN representative in Ecuador Arnaud Peral, who had mediated talks between Moreno and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE), said on Monday that the parties had agreed to stop mass protests.

