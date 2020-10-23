UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Flooding In Cambodia Rises To 39: Spokesman

Flash floods in Cambodia have left 39 people dead and forced the evacuations of 46,216 others, Seak Vichet, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), said on Friday

Seasonal rains, exacerbated by tropical storms, have caused floods in 19 of the kingdom's 25 cities and provinces since the beginning of the month, he said, adding that 483,140 people have also been affected.

"As of Thursday evening, the floods have killed 39 people," he told Xinhua, adding that the worst-hit provinces included Banteay Meanchey, Pursat, Battambang and Kampong Thom as well as the southwestern suburb of Phnom Penh.

The floods have also submerged 111,354 houses and 316,469 hectares of rice and other crops, the spokesman said.

Floods usually hit Cambodia between August and October. Last year, Mekong River and flash floods claimed 30 lives, as storms killed eight people and injured 131 others, according to the NCDM.

