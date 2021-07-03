UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Florida Condo Collapse Rises To 22

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:48 PM

Death toll from Florida condo collapse rises to 22

The death toll from the partial collapse of a condo in Florida has risen to 22 as the Miami-Dade Police Department on Friday released the identities of three additional victims but withheld that of the fourth

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -: The death toll from the partial collapse of a condo in Florida has risen to 22 as the Miami-Dade Police Department on Friday released the identities of three additional victims but withheld that of the fourth.

The department said on Twitter that the newly discovered victims included a seven-year-old daughter of one of the first responders, and 126 people remained unaccounted for.

Chances for finding someone still alive beneath the pile have become increasingly slim as the search and rescue operations stretched into a ninth day.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Elsa, which has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and is now battering islands in the Caribbean, is expected to reach Florida's shores as early as Sunday evening, forecasters said.

Though Elsa's path remains highly uncertain, the hurricane could still possibly bring strong winds and heavy rain to most of Florida, further complicating the rescue effort at the site of the condo collapse.

