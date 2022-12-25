Death Toll From Fuel Tanker Explosion in South Africa Rises to 15 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) The death toll from an explosion of a fuel tanker in the South African city of Boksburg has risen to 15, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Sunday.

"In terms of fatalities, as of yesterday, the report that we had was that 10 people all in all succumbed to this fire.

But the update, which we are getting for today is that this number has risen to 15 people as of this (Sunday) morning," Phaahla told a briefing, broadcast by the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the tanker became stuck under a railway bridge, caught alight and exploded, completely destroying the bridge. Several houses and a hospital in neighboring areas were also affected by the explosion.