MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The number of people who have died as a result of floods caused by extreme rainfall in the central-western Indian state of Maharashtra increased to 207, the Times of India reported on Tuesday, citing the disaster management authority.

The previous death toll stood at 164.

Eleven people remain missing, while 51 are injured, according to the newspaper. As many as 95 people were killed in the state's western Raigad district alone with most deaths caused by the landslides.

Over 375,000 people have been evacuated from Maharashtra.