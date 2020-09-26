UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Plane Crash In Kharkiv Region Rises To 25 - Office Of Prosecutor General

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

Death Toll From Plane Crash in Kharkiv Region Rises to 25 - Office of Prosecutor General

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The death toll from the An-26 military plane crash in Ukraine's Kharkiv Region has risen to 25, the office of the country's prosecutor general said in a statement.

"As for the moment, according to preliminary information, 25 people have died, two injured people in critical condition have been delivered to medical facilities, the search for others is underway," the statement said on late Friday.

