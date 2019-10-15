Death Toll From Typhoon in Japan Rises to 66, Another 15 Missing - Reports

UrduPoint.com
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has climbed to 66, while 15 people remain unaccounted for, media reported on Tuesday.

As many as 212 people have been injured, the NHK broadcaster specified.

The deadly typhoon struck Japan on Saturday, bringing with itself torrential rains and heavy winds, with rivers bursting its banks and causing massive floods across the country. Chiba prefecture was hit by a tornado. The tally of those killed previously stood at 61.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue. Over 110,000 personnel have been dispatched to the affected areas, including staff of the Self-Defense Forces, fire service and police, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Hagibis, which is considered to be one of the most destructive typhoons in the country's recent history, has also damaged temporary constructions Tokyo has erected as part of preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games, the chief executive officer of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, said at a briefing.

A total of 138,000 homes in 13 prefectures still remain without running water, with 35,000 households also left without electricity as a result of the disaster, according to the latest reports.

