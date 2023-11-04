Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors

(@Abdulla99267510)

KHATMANDU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) rescue workers have initiated the challenging task of sifting through the debris of collapsed buildings by hand, searching for survivors in the aftermath of the country's most devastating earthquake in eight years. This seismic event, with a magnitude of 6.4, struck the Jajarkot region in the western part of the Himalayan nation at 11:47 p.m. local time on Friday.

The quake's magnitude has been reported differently by various seismological centers, with Nepal's National Seismological Centre measuring it at 6.4, the German Research Centre for Geosciences at 5.7, and the U.S. Geological Survey at 5.6.

The death toll currently stands at 137, but officials express concerns that this number may rise as first responders began their efforts in the hilly region near the quake's epicenter. This area is situated some 500 kilometers (300 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu. Jajarkot district official Harish Chandra Sharma stated, "The number of injured could be in the hundreds and the deaths could go up as well."

The earthquake's relatively moderate magnitude has resulted in significant damage and a high death toll. This outcome is attributed to the poor quality of construction in the affected area and the fact that the quake occurred while people were sleeping.

Rescue operations are expected to progress slowly due to the need to clear roads obstructed by landslides in many places. Helicopters and small planes have been placed on standby to join the relief efforts.

This earthquake is the deadliest to strike Nepal since 2015 when two earthquakes claimed the lives of approximately 9,000 people. Entire towns, centuries-old temples, and historic sites were reduced to rubble during that disaster, causing the destruction of more than a million houses and incurring an economic cost of $6 billion.

As of now, 99 fatalities have been reported in Jajarkot and 38 in the neighboring Rukum West district, both located in the Karnali province. The quake's epicenter was situated in the village of Ramidanda.

Jajarkot, with a population of 190,000, encompasses three towns and three villages, scattered across remote hills. At least 85 individuals were injured in Rukum West, and 55 in Jajarkot, according to an official from the prime minister's office.

Residents have spent the night outdoors, fearing the aftershocks and refraining from entering cracked houses. Local tv channels have broadcast images of rescuers using their bare hands to dig through the debris of collapsed houses in search of survivors. Injured individuals are being transported to hospitals via rescue helicopters.

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, traveled to the affected area early on Saturday, accompanied by a 16-member army medical team to oversee search, rescue, and relief efforts.

An appeal for assistance has been made by the prime minister's office to political parties, social workers, and the public to donate funds for food, water, clothing, and tents to aid survivors.

In a separate incident, a small airplane carrying medical supplies and health workers was diverted to Surkhet after failing to land in Chaurjahari, in the nearby Rukum district, due to adverse weather conditions, as reported by army spokesman Krishna Bhandari.

The earthquake's impact was also felt in New Delhi, approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) away, and other parts of northern India. This prompted people to evacuate buildings and seek safety in the streets late at night. Authorities in the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which border Nepal, reported no damage.