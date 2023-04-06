Close
Defense Team Of Son Of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor Uss Appeals Extradition Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Defense Team of Son of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor Uss Appeals Extradition Decision

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The defense team of Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region who was arrested in Italy on the US request, has filed an appeal with the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation against the decision to extradite him to the United States, Uss's lawyer told RIA Novosti.

"We made a petition yesterday," Vinicio Nardo said, the court has six months to deliver its decision.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported late last month that Uss was helped by a group of six or seven people to escape house arrest in the suburbs of Milan earlier in March, where he was awaiting his extradition to the United States. On Tuesday, Artem Uss told Sputnik that he is in Russia.

