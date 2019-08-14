UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democratic Lawmakers Attack Trump Over Reaction To Hong Kong Protests

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:40 AM

Democratic Lawmakers Attack Trump Over Reaction to Hong Kong Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Several Democratic lawmakers in separate statements characterized US President Donald Trump's reaction to the crisis in Hong Kong as dangerous and insufficient.

Earlier, Trump in a Twitter statement said that "everyone should be calm and safe" after claiming that Chinese troops were headed towards the border with Hong Kong.

"Mr. President - your language on #HongKong is dangerous & invites miscalculation. Support democracy & the rule of law in #HongKong. Warn Beijing of serious consequences if it cracks down on peaceful protesters. Stop US munitions & riot control sales to HK Police," Congressman Jim McGovern said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Local media reported earlier that Hong Kong police used pepper spray to disperse protesters near the city's international airport.

US Senator Chris Murphy warned of the consequences of silence and said Trump's response did not resemble foreign policy.

"It's hard to overstate how meaningful support or backing from the US is to the work of human rights and democracy activists overseas," Murphy said via Twitter. "It's also hard to overstate how devastating it is when they risk it all to speak up for these 'American' values, and America is silent."

In a more indirect shot at Trump, Senator Mark Warren in a tweet said that the United States has a responsibility to make clear a violent crackdown by the Hong Kong or Chinese governments would be unacceptable.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.

Related Topics

Police China Democracy Twitter Trump Beijing Hong Kong United States June Border Media All From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

10 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

11 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

17 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

18 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.