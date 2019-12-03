UrduPoint.com
Denmark Undecided On Joining Russia's Intermediate-Range Missile Moratorium- Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:53 PM

Denmark Undecided on Joining Russia's Intermediate-Range Missile Moratorium- Ambassador

Denmark received Russia's proposal on a moratorium on deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe but has not decided yet whether it will join, Carsten Sondergaard, Denmark's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Denmark received Russia's proposal on a moratorium on deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe but has not decided yet whether it will join, Carsten Sondergaard, Denmark's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a moratorium proposal to a number of states and international organizations after the break-up of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.� Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in October that the reaction of NATO was "disappointing."

"Yes, we have received it [the proposal]. There is no reason to hide that our position is formulated within a NATO context.

This is in our interest on security policy. The issue has been, is and will continue to be a part of our dialogue with Russian authorities. I already mentioned the visit of first deputy foreign minister [Vladimir] Titov a month ago. Obviously, it was raised," the diplomat said.

Sondergaard remarked that Denmark preferred to have a "confidential dialogue" on such matters.

When asked if Denmark made a decision on the proposal, the ambassador replied, "No, we have our views on that."

"We see problems with compliance to� the treaty. Second, if you are going to do anything, it is very important to make sure that there will be transparency," Sondergaard continued.

