Deputy Prime Ministers Of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan To Discuss Border Crossing - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023

The vice-premiers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will discuss the border crossing procedure during a meeting next week in Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Thursday

Moscow hosted the trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday. At the meeting, Putin said that deputy prime ministers of the three countries will meet next week to discuss technical issues.

"Specifically, we will just talk about what the order of crossing will be and what procedures will be," Overchuk told reporters.

The official added that the leaders will decide if they need to meet again after talks of deputy prime ministers.

