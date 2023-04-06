Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Derelict Historical Building Collapses In Istanbul

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

An abandoned historical building collapsed in a cloud of dust in central Istanbul on Thursday following repeated warnings from the city's cultural heritage conservation agency IMM, its director general said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) An abandoned historical building collapsed in a cloud of dust in central Istanbul on Thursday following repeated warnings from the city's cultural heritage conservation agency IMM, its director general said.

"Thanks to the measures we have taken as IMM, no lives were lost," Mahir Polat said on social media.

The dilapidated 5-floor building in the harborside district of Beyoglu stood in scaffolding when it began crumbling in the morning. It fully collapsed after police cordoned off the area and closed tram tracks running in front of it.

Oktay Ozel, head of IMM, was cited as saying by DHA news agency that the building was flagged for repairs in 2015 but the owner took no action until a few weeks ago. Polat accused city authorities of allowing the city's heritage to be destroyed.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Istanbul 2015 From

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Product ..

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production - Minister for Strategic I ..

3 minutes ago
 Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 ..

Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 Years After Closure - Border S ..

6 minutes ago
 Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

6 minutes ago
 111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

7 minutes ago
 Department of Energy organises workshop on Energy ..

Department of Energy organises workshop on Energy Efficiency Policy for Abu Dhab ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.