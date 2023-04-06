Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

An abandoned historical building collapsed in a cloud of dust in central Istanbul on Thursday following repeated warnings from the city's cultural heritage conservation agency IMM, its director general said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) An abandoned historical building collapsed in a cloud of dust in central Istanbul on Thursday following repeated warnings from the city's cultural heritage conservation agency IMM, its director general said.

"Thanks to the measures we have taken as IMM, no lives were lost," Mahir Polat said on social media.

The dilapidated 5-floor building in the harborside district of Beyoglu stood in scaffolding when it began crumbling in the morning. It fully collapsed after police cordoned off the area and closed tram tracks running in front of it.

Oktay Ozel, head of IMM, was cited as saying by DHA news agency that the building was flagged for repairs in 2015 but the owner took no action until a few weeks ago. Polat accused city authorities of allowing the city's heritage to be destroyed.