First batch of Somali pilgrims arrives in Madinah

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The first batch of pilgrims from the Federal Republic of Somalia arrived on Thursday at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, where entry procedures were processed smoothly.

The General Directorate of Passports reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing all available resources, including state-of-the-art technological devices, to streamline operations and facilitate pilgrims' entry.