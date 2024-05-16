First Batch Of Somali Pilgrims Arrives In Madinah
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The first batch of pilgrims from the Federal Republic of Somalia arrived on Thursday at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, where entry procedures were processed smoothly
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The first batch of pilgrims from the Federal Republic of Somalia arrived on Thursday at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, where entry procedures were processed smoothly.
The General Directorate of Passports reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing all available resources, including state-of-the-art technological devices, to streamline operations and facilitate pilgrims' entry.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south4 minutes ago
-
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards7 minutes ago
-
Israel says more troops to 'enter Rafah' as operations intensify15 minutes ago
-
England set to ban gender identity teaching in schools15 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour sets out plans for government4 minutes ago
-
President Xi: progress in China-Russia ties attributable to five principles4 minutes ago
-
France deploys additional forces to quell New Caledonia unrest39 minutes ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain reviews Hajj operation ..47 minutes ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan4 minutes ago
-
Alleged gunman charged with Slovak PM's attempted murder3 minutes ago
-
Walmart profits rise on strong sales from wealthier shoppers2 hours ago
-
Germany boss Nagelsmann ignores Hummels to stick with regulars for Euros2 hours ago