Dicks's Sporting Goods Names New CEO, Reports Good Results

Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:17 PM

Dick's Sporting Goods on Tuesday named President Lauren Hobart as its next chief executive as the retailer's pivot amid the coronavirus produced strong quarterly earnings

Dick's Sporting Goods on Tuesday named President Lauren Hobart as its next chief executive as the retailer's pivot amid the coronavirus produced strong quarterly earnings.

Hobart, who first joined Dick's in 2011, will step into the top job in February and replace Chief Executive Edward Stack, who will become executive chairman and continue as chief merchant.

Hobart, who worked at PepsiCo prior to Dick's, joins Michelle Gass at Kohl's and Sonia Syngal at Gap among female retail chain leaders. She praised Stack as a "mentor" and said she looked forward to "leading the company into this next phase of growth."

More Stories From World

